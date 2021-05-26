Cancel
Rumor: Ford To Introduce Two New BEV Platforms By 2025

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord is expected to announce two new dedicated all-electric platforms to catch up with other automotive groups like Volkswagen Group or General Motors. According to Reuters' unofficial sources, the announcement will be made at Ford's Capital Markets Day in an online event. More details about the BlueOvalSK battery joint venture with SK Innovation, and overall electrification goals might be part of the event. The rumor is that nine new cars and at least three trucks/vans/large SUVs are coming.

insideevs.com
