Rumor: Ford To Introduce Two New BEV Platforms By 2025

For years we've complained about pickup trucks. They've been too big and too expensive for years. When we were young, our 16- and 17-year-old friends would get new Chevy S10s or Ford Rangers for less than 15 grand. Those days were long gone, until today, when Ford finally revealed a new (actually) small pickup for the American market. It's called the Ford Maverick, and it somehow comes in at less than $20,000 (plus $1,495 destination). This is what we've been asking for, ladies and gents, and it's finally here. At least, it will be here by the end of this year, and did we mention the base model is a hybrid and gets 40 mpg?