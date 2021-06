Alexis Sanchez wrote himself into Arsenal folklore as one of the best forwards to have ever played for the club, scoring 80 goals in 166 appearances. He made the move to the Emirates in the summer of 2014 after the Gunners paid a fee of around £30million to Barcelona for his services, and his impact was immediate. He may have slightly tainted his legacy by moving to Manchester United, but there is no doubting how good he was in his four seasons with Arsenal.