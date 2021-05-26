Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Markham

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Markham: Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while periods of rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;