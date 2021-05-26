Cancel
Markham, IL

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Markham

Markham (IL) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MARKHAM, IL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Markham, IL
Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MARKHAM, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Markham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Markham, IL
Your 4-day outlook for Markham weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Markham: Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while periods of rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Markham, IL
Get weather-ready — Markham’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Markham: Monday, May 17: Periods of rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Periods of rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;