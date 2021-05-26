Cancel
Lumberton, TX

Wednesday rain in Lumberton: Ideas to make the most of it

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LUMBERTON, TX) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Lumberton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Lumberton, TX
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Lumberton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LUMBERTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lumberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lumberton, TX
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Lumberton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lumberton: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Fields, Deweyville, De Quincy, Singer, Buna, Ragley, Evadale, Dry Creek, Bancroft, Old Salem, Lunita, Devils Pocket, Bivens, Wrights Settlement, Oretta, Longville and Caney Head. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lumberton, TX
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lumberton: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Beaumont Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for the Neches River Near Beaumont. * From Tuesday morning until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 3.5 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to 5.0 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor flooding of Beaumont Country Club and Colliers Ferry Park can be expected. Also flooding in Northwest Orange County south of River Oaks to Bunns Bluff can be expected. Water may go over Four Oaks Ranch Road in Northwest Orange County. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Neches River Beaumont 4.0 3.5 Mon 8 am CDT 4.2 4.7 4.8
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 17.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain at a flat crest of 17.1 feet through just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor flooding expected with the boat ramps at Evadale possibly becoming inaccessible. Flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas of the Lakeview community in Orange County. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neches River Evadale 17.0 17.1 Sun 7 pm CDT 17.0 17.0 17.0
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fred to near Beaumont. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Nederland, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kirbyville, Deweyville, Evadale, Call, Fred, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.
Hardin County, TXKFDM-TV

Where to find sandbags in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY — From Hardin County Emergency Management:. We are closely monitoring weather conditions throughout the County and Region, and remain vigilant to support the needs of local jurisdictions responding to any needs of the public associated with this unsettled weather pattern over the next week. If anyone needs sandbags,...
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Liberty, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Menard Creek near Rye. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 24.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.7 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins as low lying areas along the creek are inundated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.2 feet on 01/20/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Menard Creek Rye 20.0 22.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 15.9 12.0 11.3