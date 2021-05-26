Wednesday rain in Lumberton: Ideas to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-13 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Menard Creek near Rye. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 24.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.7 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins as low lying areas along the creek are inundated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.2 feet on 01/20/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Menard Creek Rye 20.0 22.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 15.9 12.0 11.3