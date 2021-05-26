Daily Weather Forecast For Trinity

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Alto. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 15.1 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Boat ramps and picnic areas will be completely inundated.