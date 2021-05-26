4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnsboro

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Lake Fork Creek Near Quitman affecting Wood County. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Lake Fork Creek Near Quitman. * From Monday afternoon to Thursday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.4 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding problems. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the creek bottoms should move them to higher ground.