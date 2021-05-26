Cancel
Macclenny, FL

Macclenny is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel
Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

(MACCLENNY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Macclenny. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel

Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel

Macclenny, FL
Baker County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 02:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union Locally dense fog early this morning Patchy to areas of fog this morning, which may be locally dense at times. Due to the patchy nature of the fog, rapid changes in visibility will be possible over short distances while driving.