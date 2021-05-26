Cancel
Carencro, LA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Carencro

Carencro (LA) Weather Channel
Carencro (LA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CARENCRO, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carencro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Carencro (LA) Weather Channel

Carencro (LA) Weather Channel

Carencro, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

