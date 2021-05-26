Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, TN

Jamestown Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Jamestown (TN) Weather Channel
Jamestown (TN) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Jamestown: Wednesday, May 26: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Jamestown (TN) Weather Channel

Jamestown (TN) Weather Channel

Jamestown, TN
353
Followers
492
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Rain#Nws Data#Patchy Fog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jamestown, TNPosted by
Jamestown (TN) Weather Channel

Jamestown is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(JAMESTOWN, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jamestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Jamestown, TNPosted by
Jamestown (TN) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Jamestown

(JAMESTOWN, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jamestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!