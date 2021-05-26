Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trumann, AR

Weather Forecast For Trumann

Posted by 
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Trumann: Wednesday, May 26: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Trumann, AR
254
Followers
486
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumann, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Trumann, ARPosted by
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(TRUMANN, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Trumann. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Trumann, ARPosted by
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Trumann’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Trumann: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;