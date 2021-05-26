Cancel
Whitney, TX

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Whitney

Whitney (TX) Weather Channel
Whitney (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHITNEY, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Whitney, TX
Whitney (TX) Weather Channel

Whitney’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitney: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Hill County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hill The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Hill County in central Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Itasca, or 11 miles north of Hillsboro, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Hill County. This includes Interstate 35W between mile markers 6 and 13. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN