Rosamond, CA

Sun forecast for Rosamond — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ROSAMOND, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rosamond. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond, CA
Rosamond, CA
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(ROSAMOND, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rosamond. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Rosamond

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rosamond: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Kern County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-18 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern County Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected right below the mountain passes. * WHERE...Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways impacted include Highway 58 below Tehachapi pass in the vicinity of Mojave and Highway 14 between Rosamond and Red Rock Canyon State Park.
Kern County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake Isabella, Sequoia Kings by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lake Isabella; Sequoia Kings SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN KERN AND SOUTHEASTERN TULARE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM PDT At 1228 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles north of Onyx, or 23 miles southwest of Olancha, moving south at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bear Peak, Riverkern, Kernville, Blackrock and Pascoes.