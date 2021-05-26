Cancel
Hatfield, PA

Nappen & Associates Nears Completion on Hatfield Construction Project

Nappen's newest project: state-of-the-art warehouse facility, located at 1900 Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield.Image via Nappen and Associates.

Nappen & Associates, a leading industrial/flex real estate developer based out of Montgomeryville, is nearing the completion of its latest construction project in Hatfield, PA.

The property will be a state-of-the-art warehouse facility, located at 1900 Bethlehem Pike (Rt. 309). Nappen & Associates has been making diligent progress on the construction of this new facility. The shell of the building, including the floor, walls, and roof, has now been assembled.

