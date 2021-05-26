Cancel
Cottonwood, CA

Wednesday sun alert in Cottonwood — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(COTTONWOOD, CA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Cottonwood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Your 4-day outlook for Cottonwood weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cottonwood: Saturday, May 15: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TEHAMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL SHASTA COUNTIES At 652 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Whitmore, or 9 miles northwest of Shingletown, moving southwest at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Redding, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Anderson, Whitmore, Inwood, Millville, Paynes Creek and Manton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Shasta County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Enjoy the car-free highway through Lassen while it lasts

The road through Lassen Park is plowed, but still closed to motor traffic — making a visit to our local National Park a rare treat right now. Entering from the southwest entrance, you can drive in two miles to Sulphur Works, then hike or bike as far as you like. There are 18 miles of car-free highway.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shasta, Tehama by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta; Tehama The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Tehama County in northern California Southwestern Shasta County in northern California * Until 1045 PM PDT. * At 746 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates that from 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past 2 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Platina and Beegum.