Fayetteville, PA

Fayetteville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Fayetteville: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Fayetteville, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Fayetteville, PA
