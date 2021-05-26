Daily Weather Forecast For Aubrey
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Aubrey: Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;