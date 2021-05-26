Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dardanelle, AR

Sun forecast for Dardanelle — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel
Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(DARDANELLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dardanelle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel

Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel

Dardanelle, AR
206
Followers
491
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dardanelle, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Sun Today#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dardanelle, ARPosted by
Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Dardanelle’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dardanelle: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Conway County, ARweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Polk, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Polk; Pulaski; Saline; Scott; Yell FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of central Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline and Yell. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Hot Spring and Pike. In western Arkansas, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Several rounds of heavy rain will affect the area with totals of 2 to 4 inches possible over central Arkansas and 3 to 6 inches possible over western Arkansas. * Heavy rainfall over saturated soils will lead to increased runoff and flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Increased runoff in area streams and rivers may cause flooding as well.