Sun forecast for Dardanelle — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Polk; Pulaski; Saline; Scott; Yell FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of central Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline and Yell. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Hot Spring and Pike. In western Arkansas, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Several rounds of heavy rain will affect the area with totals of 2 to 4 inches possible over central Arkansas and 3 to 6 inches possible over western Arkansas. * Heavy rainfall over saturated soils will lead to increased runoff and flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Increased runoff in area streams and rivers may cause flooding as well.