Kentwood, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kentwood

Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel
Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kentwood: Wednesday, May 26: Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel

Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Patchy Fog#Nws Data
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2 feet this afternoon. It will then continue to fall to below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river.