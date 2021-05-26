4-Day Weather Forecast For Kentwood

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2 feet this afternoon. It will then continue to fall to below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river.