Evanston, WY

Wednesday has sun for Evanston — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Evanston (WY) Weather Channel
Evanston (WY) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(EVANSTON, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evanston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

