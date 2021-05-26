Weather Forecast For Springtown

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Parker The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Parker County in north central Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1245 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springtown, or 10 miles north of Weatherford, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Weatherford, Azle, Briar, Willow Park, Reno, Aledo, Springtown, Hudson Oaks, Annetta, Poolville, Annetta South, Annetta North and Sanctuary. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between mile markers 403 and 422. Interstate 30 near mile marker 1. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH