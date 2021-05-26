Cancel
Springtown, TX

Weather Forecast For Springtown

Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Springtown: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

