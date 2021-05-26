Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monticello: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com