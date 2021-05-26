Cancel
Monticello, KY

Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Monticello: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Monticello

(MONTICELLO, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monticello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wednesday sun alert in Monticello — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MONTICELLO, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monticello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.