Pecos, TX

Sun forecast for Pecos — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Pecos (TX) Weather Channel
Pecos (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PECOS, TX) A sunny Wednesday is here for Pecos, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Pecos (TX) Weather Channel

Pecos (TX) Weather Channel

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pecos: Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Special Weather Statement issued for Loving, Pecos, Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Loving; Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS...CENTRAL REEVES...CENTRAL WARD AND SOUTHERN LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 9 miles southwest of Pecos, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Pecos, Barstow, Toyah Lake, Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Pecos Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 24 and 63. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos; Reeves County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS...SOUTHERN REEVES AND NORTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Fort Stockton to near Balmorhea State Park. Movement was east at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport, Star Mountain, Toyahvale, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp and Firestone Test Track. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 192 and 264.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN PECOS...SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTH CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS AND CENTRAL CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms near Van Horn and Kent, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Van Horn, Kent, Toyah, Balmorhea, Plateau, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Verhalen, Toyahvale and Culberson County Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 136 and 224. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 37.