Sun forecast for Pecos — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN PECOS...SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTH CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS AND CENTRAL CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms near Van Horn and Kent, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Van Horn, Kent, Toyah, Balmorhea, Plateau, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Verhalen, Toyahvale and Culberson County Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 136 and 224. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 37.