Calera, AL

Calera Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Calera (AL) Weather Channel
Calera (AL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Calera: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Calera, AL
Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(CALERA, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calera. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Calera weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Calera: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;