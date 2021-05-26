4-Day Weather Forecast For Greenville
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Greenville: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Friday, May 28: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com