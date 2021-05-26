Cancel
Milford, OH

Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Milford (OH) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Milford: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Milford

(MILFORD, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Milford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Milford: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;