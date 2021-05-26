Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday ahead

By Julianna Cullen
kq2.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of sunshine on the way for today with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will remain dry until late tonight after about midnight. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area early tomorrow morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threat being damaging winds. Storms will move out of our area late Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move through late Thursday night into Friday morning bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry with rain chances returning early next week.

www.kq2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Weathercall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentkq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Flash Flood Watch until Friday

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. Rain chances will return late tonight into early Thursday morning. Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the day Thursday into Friday. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. A front will move through the area Friday night bringing slightly cooler temperatures back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.
EnvironmentCleveland News - Fox 8

Warm, sunny Thursday ahead of an unsettled weekend

Big changes are on the way. Temps will be even warmer Thursday. Pool day! Dewpoints will also be on the rise as temperatures top off in the mid-80s. The chance of rain will be more concrete as we head into the weekend. Once again, this weekend is looking unsettled. With the heat, humidity, and cold front lurking to our west, the risk of showers and thunderstorms is back with a vengeance in the forecast. Stay tuned for potential flood alerts especially for northwest Ohio.
Yuma, AZkyma.com

Another sunny, warm day ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Environmentkq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible today

**Flash Flood Watch in effect through 7 AM Friday**. Thunderstorms are currently moving through the area this morning from Nebraska and Iowa. Some storms are on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and heavy rains. Our first round of storms will move out of the area late morning giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Much of the afternoon hours will be dry, hot and muggy today. Another round of storms will develop late this afternoon into the evening. These storms also have the chance to be strong to severe. The main threats will remain as strong winds and heavy rain, however hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
Davenport, IAKWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24th from 6 AM until Midnight for Severe Weather

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 6 AM until Midnight Thursday for strong to severe storms . There will be several rounds of storms moving through the region through the morning, and then possibly the late afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has put the region at a LEVEL 1 to LEVEL 2/a MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK for severe storms, with all modes of severe weather possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. We could also see isolated tornadoes added to the mix by afternoon/evening. Be “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions throughout the day. Also, make sure to have a reliable way to get the latest warnings and advisories.
EnvironmentDaily Leader

Mostly sunny skies and afternoon rain in the forecast

Mostly sunny skies and afternoon rains will be over the area today through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons — a 50% chance today after 2 p.m., dropping to 30% until about 8 p.m. Friday will see a 40% chance of showers and storms after 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will follow a similar pattern, with 30-50% chance of rain each afternoon.
EnvironmentPost-Crescent

Severe weather, rain expected for Wednesday night and Thursday

Parts of Wisconsin are expected to get some severe weather Wednesday night and a few inches of rain at the end of the week. Central and north-central areas of the state will see thunderstorms overnight Wednesday. The storms will move southeast and to parts of northeastern Wisconsin by Thursday morning.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Heavy Rain, Storms Possible Through Saturday

An active week for thunderstorms continues over the next few days across south central Iowa. According to the National Weather Service, several rounds of precipitation remain possible through Saturday. Widespread additional amounts of 1-2” of rain are in the forecast, and higher amounts likely in thunderstorm activity. A slight risk of severe weather is in place again this evening as well, as many of the storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Most of south central Iowa entered this week in moderate drought conditions, with more severe drought reported in portions of Polk, Jasper, and Warren Counties.