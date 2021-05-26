Connelly Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Connelly Springs: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;