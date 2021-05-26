Cancel
Kansas City, KS

KC police say 1 man killed, 1 injured in double shooting

Emporia gazette.com
 17 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man critically injured. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a residential area a couple of blocks north of Silver City Park, police said. Police were called to the area by a person who reported hearing gunshots, and arriving officers found two men outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

