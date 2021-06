My first memory of my life was the day I met my parents. No, it wasn’t the day I was born — it was when I was four years old. For context, of course, my parents gave birth to me. Of course, they raised me at a really young age. But we were an extremely poor Chinese-American family. My parents loved me but seriously struggled to support not only one child but two. My mother who was born in communist China had to take birth control in the form of IEDs to make sure that she didn’t have an extra child after my brother was born.