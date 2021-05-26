Cancel
Franklin, VA

Franklin Daily Weather Forecast

Franklin (VA) Weather Channel
Franklin (VA) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklin: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Franklin, VA
