The friends of a man police say was murdered in his Seeley’s Bay home last week say Colin Gill was a hero and a good person who made everyone around him better. “He was just one of the best people I know,” Mohamed Hussain said matter-of-factly of his friend. “He would always make time for those who had issues. He never judged people. He was funny, clever, he could take someone having a bad day and turn it into a good one with a cheesy little joke.”