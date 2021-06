Garden: 1, 2, 3, 4 // Cocktail: 1, 2, 3, 4 // Black Tie: 1, 2, 3, 4. I love that weddings are back in full swing, and if you are like me than you, too, enjoy nothing more than getting all dolled up to celebrate love!! I’ve been getting a handful of messages each week asking for Wedding Guest Dresses, so I thought it would be fun to round them up in a way that might be the most useful and categorize them: garden (or beach!), cocktail, and black tie!