It was strange, after 15 months of watching Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press conferences on my computer screen, to see him up close. He was sitting in a conference room in the California Lottery building, wearing his signature bear-emblazoned face mask and typing on his phone. He had just held a press conference announcing the first 15 winners of a $50,000 cash prize in the state’s vaccine lottery—but the event hadn’t gone as expected. Unimpressed with the glitzy Wheel of Fortune-style decor and confetti fireworks, reporters had pummeled him with tough questions, and recall supporters had pounced on Newsom’s assertion that he wouldn’t give up his emergency powers after the state reopened on June 15.