Lovington, NM

Weather Forecast For Lovington

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lovington: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Lovington, NM
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Lovington, NM
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN LEA...NORTHWESTERN WINKLER AND NORTHEASTERN LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ At 717 PM CDT/617 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Jal, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kermit, Eunice, Jal, Jal Airport, Eunice Airport, Bennett and Slash Ranch. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southeastern New Mexico...and western Texas.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY At 629 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bronco, or 14 miles east of Tatum, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gladiola. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....