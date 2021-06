ST. LOUIS — Multi-skilled journalist Pepper Baker will bring her energetic personality and storytelling skills to 5 On Your Side beginning next month. Baker comes from 5 On Your Side sister-station 13WMAZ in Macon, Georgia, where she has spent the last three years working as an MSJ and fill-in anchor for the station’s weekend morning and evening shows. As the station’s education beat reporter, Baker has worked on the weekly series “School of the Week” and a special called “Driving Me Crazy.”