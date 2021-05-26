Cancel
CCP Games taps University of Iceland for course on the science of friendship and video games

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEve Online maker CCP Games has partnered with the University of Iceland to offer a course for studying the “science of friendship and video games.”. The online course is now available on edX.org and is accessible to anyone interested in studying how video games have created a new type of human connection. The course is “Friendship Machine: Forming a New Type of Human Connection,” and it features CCP‘s player-driven spacefaring massively multiplayer online game, Eve Online.

venturebeat.com
