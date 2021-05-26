Genealogy society to hear about Women’s Suffrage Warriors

FAIRFIELD — Beverly Lane will present a virtual program, “Women’s Suffrage Warriors – Women Win the Vote in 1920,” for the Solano County Genealogical Society. Lane is a lecturer, historian and author and serves on the Museum of the San Ramon Valley and the Contra Costa County Historical Society boards. She is a curator for the museum. Her presentation will include efforts to win civil rights for women, stories of the leaders, the 1911 California woman suffrage success, and a focus on the decade before the 19th Amendments’ passage in 1920.