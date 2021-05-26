Cancel
Fort Mohave, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Mohave

 18 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Fort Mohave: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Fort Mohave, AZ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Fort Mohave, AZ
Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Mohave. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Mohave. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
Fort Mohave is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Mohave. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mohave County, AZ

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In California...Fire weather zone 228. * TIMING...Wednesday 12 PM PDT / MST to Thursday 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical, into the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday.
Mohave County, AZ

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
Mohave County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau An approaching low pressure system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the region. Coupled with cured fuels and critical relative humidity values, high fire danger is expected this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT / MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values in the single digits are expected. Humidities will recover to above 20% overnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.