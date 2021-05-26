Johnny Knoxville Says ‘Jackass 4’ Will Be the Franchise’s Final Film

The end of The Blacklist season 8 is coming in just over two weeks, but know this behind the scenes: The cast and crew are done!. It’s a new series of posts on Instagram (see one below), cast member Megan Boone confirmed that everyone is done with the latest batch of episodes. You can see her alongside a number of other cast members including Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, and Amir Arison all celebrating the end of this incredibly-tough season. Remember that production started late due to the global health crisis and even with that, the entire team still found a way to produce 22 episodes. It’s one of the more impressive feats in television we’ve seen over the course of the past year!