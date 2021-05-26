Cancel
Traffic Accidents

Johnny Knoxville Says ‘Jackass 4’ Will Be the Franchise’s Final Film

Cover picture for the article

It’s been 11 years since the last Jackass movie. Since then one of the core cast members, Ryan Dunn, died in a car crash, seemingly signaling the unofficial end of the series. Finally, after years of saying another movie would never happen, Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine started work on a Jackass 4. The film is basically done, and headed for release in the fall. Knoxville himself is now 50; the Jackasses are all now middle-aged men. So it maybe it goes without saying, but you should prepare yourself now, because Jackass 4 will be the final film in the epic saga.

