Sulphur Springs, TX

Chamber Connection – May 26

KSST Radio
 17 days ago
The Sulphur Springs High School honor graduates were feted last week at the Honors Breakfast, but they. weren’t the only SSHS students who had a part in the event. The entire breakfast, which was held at the Hopkins County Civic Center, was student-driven, including decorations, food, centerpieces and even charcuterie boards. Education at the high school level isn’t just English and history nowadays. It’s a full curriculum designed to prepare students for college, the workforce or the military, whichever they choose.

