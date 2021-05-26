Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Valley Springs

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE...ALPINE...SOUTHEASTERN EL DORADO...NORTHEASTERN CALAVERAS AND NORTHEASTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 400 PM PDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Tamarack, or over Bear Valley. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Calaveras Big Trees SP, Kirkwood, Lake Alpine, Carson Pass, Bear Valley, Kirkwood Meadows, Black Springs, Pinecrest, Kit Carson, Shriner Lake Campground, Kennedy Meadow, Ebbetts Pass, Tamarack, Dardanelle, Upper Blue Lake, Kirkwood Ski Area, Dorrington, Lookout Peak, Hermit Valley Basin and Arnold. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.