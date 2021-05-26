Cancel
Valley Springs, CA

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Valley Springs

Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

(VALLEY SPRINGS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Valley Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel

Valley Springs, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Valley Springs's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Valley Springs: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Valley Springs, CA

Fire In Valley Springs Area

Update at 1:06 pm– A fire near Valley Springs and South Ranchero is now contained. The size estimate is 1/2 acre. Original story posted at 12:55 pm: Valley Springs, CA–Air and ground resources are headed to a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area near the 1992 block of S Ranchero Road. No information about size, rate of spread, or if any structures are threatened.
Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE...ALPINE...SOUTHEASTERN EL DORADO...NORTHEASTERN CALAVERAS AND NORTHEASTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 400 PM PDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Tamarack, or over Bear Valley. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Calaveras Big Trees SP, Kirkwood, Lake Alpine, Carson Pass, Bear Valley, Kirkwood Meadows, Black Springs, Pinecrest, Kit Carson, Shriner Lake Campground, Kennedy Meadow, Ebbetts Pass, Tamarack, Dardanelle, Upper Blue Lake, Kirkwood Ski Area, Dorrington, Lookout Peak, Hermit Valley Basin and Arnold. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
California State

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.