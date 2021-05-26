Cancel
Duncan, SC

Duncan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Duncan (SC) Weather Channel
Duncan (SC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Duncan: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;

Duncan, SC
