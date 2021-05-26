Scandi Sales Firm REinvent Launches Genre-Focused Wing REinvent Chills

"Well that's what real music is." Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie rock band comedy titled Love Spreads, the latest from writer / director Jamie Adams (Black Mountain Poets, Wild Honey Pie!, Bittersweet Symphony). Even though this already opened in the UK last year, it's just now premiering in the US at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, before arriving on VOD a few days later (which is not a good sign). It is time to record the all important second album and Glass Heart is breaking in a million pieces. Away from touring and performing the band is not in harmony, and no amount of history in Rockfield Studios is going to solve that. Three very different songwriters, one desperate producer, a label exec and a keyboard collide. The film stars Alia Shawkat, Eiza Gonzales, Chanel Cresswell, Nick Helm, Tara Lee, Dolly Wells, Charlotte Jo Hanbury, and Ruth Ollman. Why does this trailer seem so orange? And so boring? Huh…