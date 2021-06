Christian Opportunity Center is accepting registrations for the return COC Golf Classic this Friday at the Bos Landen Golf Club in Pella. This is the 19th year for the event that remains the most significant fundraiser for the non-profit organization supporting persons with disabilities. In 2020, the Golf Classic was cancelled twice due to COVID-19. Amy Zuck with COC says this year’s event will look a little different compared to past year’s, as there will not be a dinner after the tournament has ended. Instead, golfers will have boxed lunches provided for them before.