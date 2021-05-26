Cancel
Man City goalkeeper Ederson wants to take decisive penalty if there's a Champions League final shootout

By Chris Wright
ESPN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould this season's Champions League final end up going the full distance, Manchester City can rest assured that goalkeeper Ederson is fully prepared for penalty shootout glory against Chelsea -- but not in the way you'd expect. The Brazilian has declared his willingness to step up and take the potentially...

www.espn.com
Related
SoccerFrankfort Times

Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga’s record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg as the Poland forward matched Gerd...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leno reveals Arsenal teammates hate facing 'bitter' Chelsea defender Rudiger

Bernd Leno has revealed his Arsenal teammates hate playing against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Leno and Rudiger will team up together this summer when Germany participate in the European Championships. Asked by Sport1 which national team members were awkward opponents, Leno replied: "Timo Werner is also a disgusting player because...
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd move ahead of Man City for Sporting CP wing-back Nuno Mendes

Manchester United are again in contact with Sporting CP wing-back Nuno Mendes. The Sun says United have made contact with the Portuguese champions about a potential £52million deal for the 18-year-old full-back. Manchester City had been linked with a move for Mendes but it's understood there is no interest from...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fans Slam Gini Wijnaldum For Reaction To Alisson’s Amazing Winner

Liverpool fans are still reeling from Alisson's last-minute heroics against West Brom, but midfielder Gini Wijnaldum seemed to take it all calmly in his stride on the pitch. The Reds' Premier League match, a vital one in their fight for a top-four spot, looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Until Alisson came up for a 94th-minute header and rose to thump it past Sam Johnstone into the net.
Premier LeagueESPN

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpools match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his teams top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchels happiness,...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Freiburg 2-2 Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick's side held to a draw but Lewandowski matches Muller record with 40th Bundesliga goal of the season for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw in their Bundesliga meeting with Freiburg on Saturday. Despite the result, there was cause for celebration as Robert Lewandowski matched Gerd Muller’s record by scoring his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season. The striker reached the milestone after scoring from the penalty...