Quinlan, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Quinlan

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Quinlan: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Quinlan (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Quinlan’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Quinlan: Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Hunt County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 2:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville.
Hunt County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 04:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 2:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 15.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.