Vibe: 4.5 | quality: 4.5 | service: 5 | selection: 5 | food: 4.5. My wife and I ate here twice while visiting the Denali National Park and it was a spectacular find... and a few locals steered us this way. The ambiance is very cool... Alaska themed (duh) with all sorts of Moose antlers, a stuffed wolverine, etc. Generous seating, a great bar, and an awesome ambiance after a day in the park. The bartenders were friendly and knowledgeable. The food was great (loved the pizza and the spaghetti with elk meatballs). They had an absolutely FANTASTIC beer selection... about 50 taps with several local Alaskan brews as well as great stuff from all over (Belgians, west coast IPA's, etc. your pub back home should be so lucky and this is Alaska). Can't recommend them strongly enough. If you wait until the dinner rush of tourists passes through you can throw back pints with locals. Great stuff.