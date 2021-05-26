Kathy Walsh will retire from CBS4 after 37 years at the station
Reporter Kathy Walsh has been a staple of CBS Denver for nearly four decades. The TV station’s weekend anchor and health specialist will call it a career at the end of May. Walsh grew up in New Jersey, graduated from the University of Delaware and launched her career in Bangor, Maine. She bounced to Nashville and Detroit before calling Denver home, according to the station. Her most poignant moment may have come during a live report following the Columbine massacre, where she broke down while on air, overwhelmed by sadness.theknow.denverpost.com