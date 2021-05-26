The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Is On Sale Now

"You dreamt it, I built it." The film is now available on Blu-ray from Shout Select. In the summer of 1985, Explorers opened and I was eager to see it. Primed especially by director Joe Dante's funny, genre-twisting Gremlins (1984), as well as his weird and wild segment of Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) and his superior werewolf movie The Howling (1981), and also as a longtime science-fiction devotee, I was more than ready to disappear into what sounded like a juvenile SF adventure, according to the trailer, following three young teenagers who construct their own spacecraft and venture into space.