The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Is On Sale Now
Transformers: The Movie is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a limited edition 4K UHD release from Shout Factory. The 4K transfer comes directly from the original 35mm film, and it comes packaged with new bonus material in a collectible SteelBook from comic artist Matt Ferguson (who has done a lot of spectacular artwork for Blu-ray releases in recent years). The combo pack features the 4K version in widescreen with HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos and HD full frame on Blu-ray.comicbook.com