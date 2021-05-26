Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Is On Sale Now

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransformers: The Movie is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a limited edition 4K UHD release from Shout Factory. The 4K transfer comes directly from the original 35mm film, and it comes packaged with new bonus material in a collectible SteelBook from comic artist Matt Ferguson (who has done a lot of spectacular artwork for Blu-ray releases in recent years). The combo pack features the 4K version in widescreen with HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos and HD full frame on Blu-ray.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Welker
Person
Eric Idle
Person
Peter Cullen
Person
Neil Ross
Person
Judd Nelson
Person
Stan Bush
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Citizen Kane
Person
Leonard Nimoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Uhd#Theatrical Release#Pre Order#Release Date Set#K Uhd#Shout Factory#Hdr#Dolby Vision#Dolby Atmos#Transformers#Megatron#Cybertron#The Breakfast Club#Untouchables#Star Trek#Blu Ray Releases#Uhd Release#Limited Edition#Audio#Widescreen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Lynch’s “Dune” Gets A 4K UHD Release

Ahead of Denis Villeneuve’s new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” arriving in cinemas, David Lynch’s prior 1984 feature adaptation has been announced as arriving on 4K UHD Blu-ray on August 31st via Arrow Video. The new release contains the film in 4K and in Dolby Vision HDR. It also boasts...
MoviesCollider

‘Mortal Kombat’ Gets 4K Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates

Mortal Kombat is coming back to your home on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital. The blockbuster adaptation, which has finished its theatrical run with $81.1M, will be available for Premium Digital Ownership anywhere you digitally purchase films on June 11th. If you are more of a physical media fighter, the 4K Blu-ray combo pack and DVD will hit stores on July 13th.
Movieshollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Toys of Terror’ on DVD and Blu-ray

Photo: Toys of Terror finds a family in an old mansion in the middle of the woods. What could go wrong? Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. / Provided with permission. Toys of Terror, the new horror film directed by Nicholas Verso, tells a scary tale of a family enjoying the Christmas holidays in a tucked-away country house down a long, snowy road. This mansion in the woods, which is being renovated and flipped by Hannah (Kyana Teresa) and David (Dayo Ade), has some secrets that are lurking behind the corners and within the shadows. As audience members can expect: There are toys of terror that wreak havoc on the family.
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 1st 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 1st 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Rat Race, The Courier, Django, Smokey and the Bandit, Animaniacs Season 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Motto on the Series 12 Blu-Ray box

Did anybody else notice the motto (I guess) on the USA Blu-Ray of Doctor Who's Series 12 of "SPACE. FOR ALL" (sic). I purchased Series 12 not that long ago and I very recently noticed the motto. Here is a picture for those who may be in other countries with other releases:
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Initiation Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD 7/20

Go back to school if you dare…. Murder is trending when Initiation arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD July 20 from Lionsgate. Social media turns sinister when Jon Huertas (TV’s “This Is Us”), Lochlyn Munro (The Predator), Isabella Gomez (TV’s “One Day at a Time”), Froy Gutierrez (TV’s “Teen Wolf”), Bart Johnson (High School Musical franchise), Yancy Butler (Kick-Ass franchise), and Gattlin Griffith (Changeling) try to survive pledge week in this fun slasher film. Initiation will be available on Blu-ray™ and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II Is Already Available to Pre-Order On 4K Blu-ray

A Quiet Place Part II from writer/director John Krasinski hit theaters just a few short days ago on May 28th, but we're already looking towards the home video release. Pre-orders for A Quiet Place Part II on 4K Blu-ray / Digital are live here at Best Buy and here on Amazon priced at $29.99 and $34.99 respectively.
MoviesHollywood News

‘Almost Famous’ is getting the 4K Blu-ray treatment

Cameron Crowe’s brilliant music industry-themed Almost Famous is getting the 4K makeover treatment in July. Kate Hudson (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Day, Mother’s Day ), Billy Crudup (Where’d You Go, Bernadette, TV’s “The Morning Show”), Frances McDormand (Nomadland, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri), Anna Paquin (The Piano, X-Men) and Philip Seymour Hoffman (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2, Capote) lead the cast, of the iconic film, which is is available for the first time on 4K Ultra HD on July 12 courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
Movieshd-report.com

Dune (1984) restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray (3 Editions)

Arrow Video will release David Lynch’s Dune (1984) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from newly restored negatives. The edition, along with a Limited Deluxe 4k SteelBook and Limited 4k SteelBook will release on August 31 (US & Canada) and August 30 (UK), 2021. On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Dune is...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Blu-ray Review: EXPLORERS, Dreaming of a Better World

"You dreamt it, I built it." The film is now available on Blu-ray from Shout Select. In the summer of 1985, Explorers opened and I was eager to see it. Primed especially by director Joe Dante's funny, genre-twisting Gremlins (1984), as well as his weird and wild segment of Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) and his superior werewolf movie The Howling (1981), and also as a longtime science-fiction devotee, I was more than ready to disappear into what sounded like a juvenile SF adventure, according to the trailer, following three young teenagers who construct their own spacecraft and venture into space.
TV & VideosFanBolt.Com

Blu-Ray Review: Primal The Complete First Season

You may be familiar with the popular cartoon series Samurai Jack. The writer and director of that series, Genndy Tartakovsky, got an idea from that series (after the finale of that show) based on many of the scenes created for Samurai Jack. Namely, these are the action sequences and extended scenes without dialog. Tartakovsky got a notion: what if an entire series was created in this fashion? That’s exactly what he got with Primal.
Movieswearecult.rocks

Eureka Classics present ‘Prophecy’ on Blu-ray

❉ A graphically violent piece of environmental horror from director John Frankenheimer. Eureka Entertainment to release Prophecy, a thrilling and unflinching creature feature from multi award winning director John Frankenheimer (Seconds, The Manchurian Candidate, Ronin), on Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK from 16 August 2021. Presented as part of the Eureka Classics range with a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet (First Print Run of 2000 copies only).
Movieshorrorsociety.com

The Wraith Arrives on Blu-ray 7/20

A new edition to the Vestron Video Collector’s Series, the thrilling, iconic 80s film The Wraith arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) July 20 from Lionsgate. The Wraith stars Golden Globe® winner Charlie Sheen (2002, Best Television Actor — Musical/Comedy Series, “Spin City”), Nick Cassavetes (Face/Off, The Hangover Part II, TV’s “Entourage”), Golden Globe® nominee Sherilyn Fenn (1991, Best Supporting Actress — Television, “Twin Peaks”), and Academy Award® nominee Randy Quaid (1973, Best Supporting Actor, The Last Detail). The Wraith will be available on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
Movieshomecinemachoice.com

Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray review

Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection, Paramount, Ultra HD Blu-ray & All-Region BD, £80. Movies: When filmmaking giants George Lucas and Steven Spielberg teamed up 40 years ago the result was arguably the greatest blockbuster in the history of Hollywood cinema. A rousing and breathless throwback to the pulp adventure serials of the 1930s and 1940s, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) mixed non-stop action, astonishing stunts and a sharp sense of humour with hair-raising, face-melting frights that you simply wouldn’t be allowed to get away with in a family action movie today. It also presented Harrison Ford with his most iconic role (sorry Star Wars fans) as the sardonic, whip-cracking, Nazi-bashing, archeologist-turned-action hero Indiana Jones.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 2-Movie Collection – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

On paper, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was going to become the first blockbuster video game adaptation behind the star power of Angelina Jolie. Unfortunately, Lara Croft is so silly and pointless that it falls in line with past mediocre (albeit entertaining) video game adaptations. At the same time, it’s so senseless that it could have been one of those rare so-bad-it’s-good cult classics too. After all, director Simon West gave us the so-bad-it’s-good Con Air.