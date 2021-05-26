Genshin Impact Announces Version 1.6 Broadcast to Reveal Information About New Update
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that it will reveal the first official details for the upcoming Version 1.6 later this week on May 28th, starting at 12PM ET/9AM PT. While it is unclear what might be announced, exactly, the expectation is that whatever new characters will be unveiled in addition to any major changes coming in the new update. For context, the Version 1.5 broadcast ended up going for around 50 minutes, which is plenty of time to share a whole lot of information.comicbook.com